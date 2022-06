Sodus, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested the owner of a business in Sodus on grand larceny charges. Tylor Felix, 26, the owner of Felix's Gutters and Improvement, is accused of taking $3,000 from someone in Skaneateles to perform roofing and gutter work, and failing to complete any of the assignments. The complainant said they tried to reach out to Felix multiple times to get a start date for the work, but he never got back to them.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO