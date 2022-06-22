Class 1A and 2A Baseball Postseason Brackets

(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released district tournament pairings for Class 1A and 2A baseball teams. Click HERE to view the matchups. Postseason play begins on Saturday, July 2nd. Doubleheaders will be used in Class 1A District Quarterfinals. The top two seeds in each Class 2A District get a first round bye. Games involving immediate coverage area teams are listed below:

Class 1A

Riverside

The Bulldogs will play at Woodbine against Fremont-Mills at 5:00 p.m.

CAM

The Cougars host Bedford in a 7:00 game.

AHSTW

The Vikings travel to Coon Rapids-Bayard to oppose the Crusaders at 7:00 p.m.

Audubon

Audubon will be game one of a doubleheader at CR-B. The Wheelers meet Stanton.

Exira-EHK

Exira-EHK plays in game one at Neola. They’ll face Logan-Magnolia.

Griswold

The Tigers play District 15 Tri-Center on the road in the first round at 7:00 p.m.

ACGC

The Chargers won’t play until July 5th when they host the winner of West Central Valley vs Woodward-Granger.

Nodaway Valley/O-M

The Wolverines host Central Decatur in the first round. If they will they’ll be at Interstate-35 to face the Roadrunners in a District semifinal.