Iowa State

Class 1A and 2A Baseball Postseason Brackets

By Bennett Blake
 2 days ago

(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released district tournament pairings for Class 1A and 2A baseball teams. Click HERE to view the matchups. Postseason play begins on Saturday, July 2nd. Doubleheaders will be used in Class 1A District Quarterfinals. The top two seeds in each Class 2A District get a first round bye. Games involving immediate coverage area teams are listed below:

Class 1A

Riverside

The Bulldogs will play at Woodbine against Fremont-Mills at 5:00 p.m.

CAM

The Cougars host Bedford in a 7:00 game.

AHSTW

The Vikings travel to Coon Rapids-Bayard to oppose the Crusaders at 7:00 p.m.

Audubon

Audubon will be game one of a doubleheader at CR-B. The Wheelers meet Stanton.

Exira-EHK

Exira-EHK plays in game one at Neola. They’ll face Logan-Magnolia.

Griswold

The Tigers play District 15 Tri-Center on the road in the first round at 7:00 p.m.

ACGC

The Chargers won’t play until July 5th when they host the winner of West Central Valley vs Woodward-Granger.

Nodaway Valley/O-M

The Wolverines host Central Decatur in the first round. If they will they’ll be at Interstate-35 to face the Roadrunners in a District semifinal.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Western Iowa Today

Tuition rates appear headed up at Iowa public universities

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Students at Iowa’s three public universities may be paying more for tuition starting in the fall. The Des Moines Register reports that proposed tuition rates were presented at a virtual meeting of Iowa’s Board of Regents on Monday. The proposal includes a 4.25% increase for resident undergraduate tuition at all three schools. A final vote by regents is expected next month. The meeting included comments from student government leaders at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa. They called on the state Legislature to increase funding for their schools in order to defray tuition rates that have been steadily rising.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

What fireworks are allowed in Iowa?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — With only two weeks until Independence Day, the time to figure out what kind of fireworks you can legally buy and set off in Iowa is now. According to West Des Moines Fire Marshal Mike Whitsell, that answer can vary greatly depending on where you live.
kiwaradio.com

Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Iowa Average Gas Price Drops For First Time In Weeks

For the first time in weeks, the price for gasoline in Iowa declined, but only slightly, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa. As of Wednesday, June 22, the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped six cents to $4.70 per gallon. This price is a $1.83 higher than this time last year but is still below the national average of $4.96 per gallon, which was down five cents from last week. Retail diesel prices in Iowa climbed 11 cents to $5.44 per gallon, compared to $3.06 one year ago. Statewide prices were 37 cents below the national average of $5.81 per gallon. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged at $2.16. Natural gas prices plunged 84 cents to $6.77 per MMBtu at the Henry Hub reporting site.
IOWA STATE
