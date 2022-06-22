ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Bear running loose in Beaverton

thebrockvoice.com
 3 days ago

“Thank you for everyone’s patience and understanding, we are happy to hear that the bear...

thebrockvoice.com

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Drowning victim located near Catfish Junction

HUNTINGTON, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced the drowning victim was located Saturday near Catfish Junction. The drowning occurred Wednesday evening about 4 miles west of Weiser in the Snake River. The man was identified as Bernardo Garcia Jr. He was 50 years old, from Beaverton, Oregon....
WEISER, ID
tncontentexchange.com

First responders search for Beaverton man presumed drowned on Snake River

WEISER — Emergency crews will continue searching for a missing man who is a potential drowning victim along the Snake River today. The search had to be suspended around 7 p.m. Thursday as high water flows and high temperatures were hampering efforts. According to the latest information from the U.S. Geological Survey, the flow as of this morning on the Snake River at Weiser is 11,500 cfs.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Man seriously injured in shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Saturday just after 3 a.m., officers responded to Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Green, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Portland woman seriously injured after fall while climbing Mount Hood

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland woman was seriously injured after falling hundreds of feet while climbing Mount Hood early Friday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said just before 6 a.m. Friday, dispatchers received reports a 31-year-old Portland woman had fallen near...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

2 ‘suspicious deaths’ in Vancouver fire where gunshots were reported, authorities say

Two men were found dead inside a Vancouver four-plex where gunshots and then a fire were reported early Saturday, Vancouver police said. Just after midnight, 911 dispatchers received several calls reporting the sound of gunshots coming from an apartment in the 2900 block of East 16th Street. Before police arrived, callers reported seeing smoke and flames from one of units in the four-plex, Vancouver police said in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

SW Washington Woman Killed Near Spirit Falls in Skamania County

A Camas woman died Saturday after she fell into the water near Spirit Falls and couldn't get out. Skamania County sheriff's deputies responded at 11:57 a.m. to a report of a dead person floating in the water near the Fish Hatchery at the inlet of the Little White Salmon River at Drano Lake, an agency news release states.
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA
Canby Herald

Canby's Yard of the Month

Canby Garden Club tabs Holly Street Dental as its July honoree for its outstanding multi-colored roses.There's no missing the spaces around Canby's Holly Street Dental office. Instead, there are roses upon roses on the property. When in full bloom, there's a vibrant color palette that is hard to miss. So hard, in fact, that the Canby Garden Club has named the office, located at 300 N. Holly St., its Yard of the Month for July. Phil Edmunds has a long history with the office, and with roses. His family had been growing roses in the area since 1949. When he...
CANBY, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hereisoregon.com

7 places in Portland with a pool or hot tub for the perfect staycation: Bungalows, estates, and more

Portland summer is finally in full swing. If you’re feeling the urge to get away but can’t spare the vacation time or hate the hassle of airports, trains, and road trips... take a much-needed staycation instead with some of the city’s most ideal in-town rentals. Relax and take a deep breath in one of Portland’s best vacation properties featuring luxurious hot tubs and pools—all from VRBO and TripAdvisor.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations

Portland, Ore. — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Portland Friday evening for demonstrations following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Our news partner KGW reports two crowds gathered separately near the Multnomah County Justice Center and Tom McCall Waterfront Park. The two groups eventually joined together to an estimated crowd of at least 2,000 people.
PORTLAND, OR

