Bear running loose in Beaverton

Canby Garden Club tabs Holly Street Dental as its July honoree for its outstanding multi-colored roses.There's no missing the spaces around Canby's Holly Street Dental office. Instead, there are roses upon roses on the property. When in full bloom, there's a vibrant color palette that is hard to miss. So hard, in fact, that the Canby Garden Club has named the office, located at 300 N. Holly St., its Yard of the Month for July. Phil Edmunds has a long history with the office, and with roses. His family had been growing roses in the area since 1949. When he...

CANBY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO