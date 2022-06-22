Former Leawood baseball player wins Rawlings Gold Glove Award

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNW) — Robert Moore, former Shawnee Mission East player and son of Kansas City Royals President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore, won the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Gold Glove Award on Wednesday.

Moore is a second baseman for the Arkansas Razorbacks and is currently playing in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. In a Twitter post, he gave most of the credit to his teammates and coaches.

Through the 2022 season, Moore tallied 55 hits on eight home runs, 19 doubles, and two triples. He batted in 44 runs throughout the season.

Where Moore has shown his strength the most, though, is on defense. He finished the 2022 season with a 0.992 fielding percentage and only committed two errors in 63 games played. He also, with the help of third baseman Cayden Wallace and shortstop Jalen Battles, turned 46 double plays and 163 assists.

This is the first time in Arkansas history that the Rawlings Gold Glove Award has been given to an Arkansas player.

Moore is one of four Kansas kids on Arkansas’ roster, with designated hitter Brady Slavens (Olathe Northwest, Wichita State), first baseman Kendall Diggs (St. Thomas Aquinas), and pitcher Zebulon Vermillion (Shawnee Mission East) all going to Fayetteville from the Sunflower State.

Arkansas plays in an elimination game against Ole Miss tonight on ESPN2.

