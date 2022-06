LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a statement following a major victory for Second Amendment rights in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. In a 6-3 vote, the United States Supreme Court struck down New York’s severely restrictive firearm license regime. In 2021, Attorney General Rutledge and 25 other state attorneys general filed an amicus brief arguing that New York’s restrictions violated the fundamental right to self-defense outside the home and were unconstitutional.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO