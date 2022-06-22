ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Gas line being proposed in Tennessee by Enbridge, open houses to begin this month

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergy developer Enbridge is hosting a series of open houses this month to discuss its plan to build a 125-mile methane gas pipeline in Tennessee between Trousdale and Roane counties. The Tennessee Valley...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Yellowstone floods: Funding increased for disaster

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that would increase its emergency funding by $15 million following historic floods that devastated America's first national park. While National Park Service Director Chuck Sams and Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly had previously announced $50 million would be...
MONTANA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska's largest solar facility opens in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- "I've been looking forward to this day for a long time," said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Nebraska's largest solar facility, Wednesday. Representatives from NPPD, the City of Norfolk, N Solar, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, and the Nebraska Environmental...
NORFOLK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Gainesboro, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Wartburg, TN
US News and World Report

The 10 Healthiest Communities in Massachusetts

Eight Massachusetts counties placed among the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with three ranked in the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate are grouped into 10 categories ranging from the economy, equity and housing to the environment, food and nutrition, and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW

Are We Good or Bad Tippers Here in Massachusetts?

I ask because I read a recent report that said Americans aren’t tipping as much as they used to. With the economy the way it is right now, and gas prices and inflation hitting everyone hard, I’m not surprised. During the start of the pandemic, many people, myself...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Methane Gas#Energy Efficiency#Tva#Monterey High School
CBS Boston

$181,000 household income needed to buy median-priced home in Mass.

BOSTON – It's becoming more difficult to buy a home, and a recent study by Harvard University investigated the reasons why. The study, performed by the Joint Center For Housing Studies of Harvard University, found that a buyer looking for a home in the Greater Boston area needed an annual household income of more than $181,000 to purchase a median-priced home. That statistic was calculated based on putting 3.5% down and on a 30-year fixed rate. It has now served as a stark reminder of the seemingly growing hurdles between house hunting and home ownership. "I thought moving from California to Massachusetts we would...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
hot969boston.com

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

762K+
Followers
163K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy