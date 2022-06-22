ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mollie King is pregnant! Saturdays star confirms she is expecting her first child with fiancé Stuart Broad as she shares stunning baby bump snap

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Mollie King has revealed she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Stuart Broad.

The former Saturdays singer, 35, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a snap of her cricketer beau, also 35, kissing her growing baby bump.

Alongside the stunning photo, she wrote: 'Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We're absolutely over the moon'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVmKc_0gIrIcuq00

Mollie looked incredible in the snap, donning a white crop top and a pair of matching shorts that highlighted her growing bump.

Stuart shared the same photo to his Instagram and wrote: 'Mollie & I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead! ❤️'

The couple were quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from their friends and followers.

Mollie's former Saturday's bandmate Rochelle Humes wrote: 'Best news ever,' while Frankie Bridge added: 'Can. Not. Wait.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uofrl_0gIrIcuq00
Relationship: Mollie and Stuart were first linked in March 2018 and announced their engagement this past New Year's Day 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xdvao_0gIrIcuq00
'Exciting': Stuart shared the same photo to his Instagram and wrote: 'Mollie & I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead! ❤️'

Denise Van Outen said: 'Wow! Congratulations❤️. So exciting,' while Jess Wright wrote: 'This is so beautiful congratulations darling'.

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones also sent his well wishes as did former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan.

Mollie and Stuart were first linked in March 2018, but briefly split five months later in August 2018.

The couple were spotted together again in February 2019, and confirmed they had reunited the following month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ySwu_0gIrIcuq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rnHhP_0gIrIcuq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343H79_0gIrIcuq00
Well wishes: The couple were quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from their friends and followers

Mollie announced she and Stuart were engaged on New Year's Day, sharing a snap of the pair kissing while on a wintry countryside walk.

Wrapped up against the chill, Mollie embraced cricketer Stuart flashing her diamond engagement ring.

'A thousand times yes! I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you ❤️,' she captioned the snap.

Stuart shared the same snap, captioning this: 'The best way to start 2021 @mollieking!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isNst_0gIrIcuq00

The Radio 1 presenter praised her 'modest' boyfriend back in December when he was nominated for the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year prize.

Paying tribute to the talented sportsman in a video screened at the socially-distanced ceremony, Mollie admitted she 'had no idea how good he was at his job'.

She said: 'He was just so sweet and modest. I'd ask him about what he does and not one part of him was bragging - so much so that I actually had no idea how good he was at his job.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PolUw_0gIrIcuq00
Loved-up: Mollie and Stuart were first linked in March 2018, but briefly split five months later in August 2018, before reuniting again in February 2019

Mollie found fame as a member of The Saturdays alongside Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes, Una Healy and Vanessa White.

The group formed in 2007 and released their debut album Chasing Lights the following year.

They have sold 5million records in the UK and Ireland and went their separate ways in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIiKH_0gIrIcuq00
Mollie found fame as a member of The Saturdays alongside Una Healy, Vanessa White, Frankie Bridge and Rochelle Humes (pictured in 2013)

Comments / 0

