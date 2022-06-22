Walmart will now reimburse employees in some states up $1,000 if they want the help of a doula during childbirth

Click here to read the full article. Walmart continues to invest in its workforce.
The mass-channel merchant said Thursday that it was increasing hourly wages of more than 36,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians. The changes are effective this week and bring the average hourly wage to more than $20 an hour. More from WWDDior Cruise 2023Markarian x Summersalt DinnerBackstage at Soulland Men's Spring 2023
“This is the second time we’ve made significant wage investments for this group of associates in the past year, after also increasing their pay last August. That’s by design,” read a Walmart blog post written by Kevin...
Comments / 0