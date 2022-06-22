ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Walmart will now reimburse employees in some states up $1,000 if they want the help of a doula during childbirth

By Britney Nguyen
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart associates in Louisiana, Indiana, and Illinois now have...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Walmart Raises Wages for Pharmacy Employees

Click here to read the full article. Walmart continues to invest in its workforce.  The mass-channel merchant said Thursday that it was increasing hourly wages of more than 36,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians. The changes are effective this week and bring the average hourly wage to more than $20 an hour. More from WWDDior Cruise 2023Markarian x Summersalt DinnerBackstage at Soulland Men's Spring 2023 “This is the second time we’ve made significant wage investments for this group of associates in the past year, after also increasing their pay last August. That’s by design,” read a Walmart blog post written by Kevin...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Illinois Health
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Louisiana Health
State
Indiana State
bloomberglaw.com

Travel Nurses, Gig Work Open Hospital Employers to Legal Risk (1)

Gig nursing options are growing as hospitals turn to outside companies to fill staffing gaps. But the practice carries legal and regulatory risks for both sides. The gig model that relies on independent contractors is more complicated in the highly regulated health-care industry than for rideshare and food delivery. The trend could leave facilities and the companies serving them vulnerable to misclassification accusations, joint-employer disputes, and complicated wage and hour laws, attorneys and others in the industry say.
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Amazon ‘told workers shifts would continue despite shooting in warehouse car park’

Amazon has reportedly told workers that they must continue working after a shooting at one of the company’s warehouses.An “altercation” between two people occurred on Tuesday morning in south suburban Matteson, Illinois. One person opened fire on another, striking a vehicle; no injuries were reported.It is unclear if either the shooter or the victim are Amazon employees. Police have identified a person of interest, but no arrests have yet been made.It has also been stated that this is not an active shooter incident. Information gathered "indicates that this is an isolated and targeted incident between two parties, and there is...
MATTESON, IL
bloomberglaw.com

‘Left Behind’ Tech Workers Ready to Embrace Labor, Union Says

Tech workers around the country are ready to embrace the labor movement after years of being “left behind,” said a top executive at the union that just won a first-of-its-kind election at an. Apple Inc. store. “It is going to be a great change,” David Sullivan, the general...
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doula
Daily Mail

Bill Maher says Americans are ‘living in two different countries’ in wake of Roe v. Wade ax that bans abortion in some states but legalizes it in others and said GOP ‘always’ had sights on Supreme Court supermajority

Abortion was a hot-button issue on Friday night's episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, with the HBO host saying Americans are 'living in two different countries' after the Supreme Court voted to overturn its landmark decision granting Americans the right to an abortion. Bill Maher began his panel discussion...
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities Where the Most Families Need Food Stamps

Inflation has driven up the prices of nearly all goods and services, including necessary items such as groceries. The cost of a carton of eggs was 32% higher in May compared to a year ago. According to a report by Moody’s Analytics, American families pay $311 more each month, on average, for essential goods compared […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy