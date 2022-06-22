Walmart will now reimburse employees in some states up $1,000 if they want the help of a doula during childbirth

Amazon has reportedly told workers that they must continue working after a shooting at one of the company’s warehouses.An “altercation” between two people occurred on Tuesday morning in south suburban Matteson, Illinois. One person opened fire on another, striking a vehicle; no injuries were reported.It is unclear if either the shooter or the victim are Amazon employees. Police have identified a person of interest, but no arrests have yet been made.It has also been stated that this is not an active shooter incident. Information gathered "indicates that this is an isolated and targeted incident between two parties, and there is...

MATTESON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO