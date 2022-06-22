ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

What Happened to Rusty Bowers's Daughter? His Recent Statement Has People Asking Questions

 3 days ago
Russell Bowers, also known as Rusty Bowers, made a name for himself in the political arena over the last several years. He’s a proud member of the Republican Party, and since 2015 he’s represented the 25th legislative district of Arizona. Article continues below advertisement. In 2019, he...

Distractify

FLDS Church Leader Warren Jeffs Likely Won't Be a Free Man Ever Again

Thanks to the release of the Netflix documentary Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, viewers worldwide are becoming more familiar with the horrifying acts of Warren Jeffs. As the president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, also known as the FLDS Church, Warren spearheaded consistent sexual assault crimes on minors and openly practiced polygamy within his ranks.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kelli Ward is melting down over Rusty Bowers' testimony to the House J6 committee

Just one day after House Speaker Rusty Bowers regaled the nation with the shameful scheme to overturn democracy in Arizona, Republican Party payback has begun. State GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward has come positively unglued over Bowers’ testimony before the House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, wherein he reminded us that there still are Republicans...
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
Jax Hudur

The Peasant Mother Who Gave Birth to Sixty-Nine Babies

A woman who gave birth to 69 babies holds the Guinness world record of the most prolific mother. Mrs. Vassilyev from Shuya gave birth to 4 sets of quadruplets, seven sets of triplets, and 16 pairs of twins. Of her 69 children, 67 survived infancy.
Refinery29

“I’m Prepared To Scream Until My Throat Is Raw.” 6 Teens On The Fight For Abortion

On May 1, my biggest concerns were getting ready for prom and passing my AP tests. By the next night, my priorities were drastically different. A draft opinion from the Supreme Court had leaked, indicating that Roe v. Wade would most likely be overturned. Roe protects the rights of pregnant people to choose abortion without excessive government restriction. I saw this as a protection of my future, one that I’d always had.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
