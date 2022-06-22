ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Obi-Wan Finally Gets Closure in the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Finale (SPOILERS)

Distractify
Distractify
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) finds closure and a new hope in the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale. As the ship of Path survivors attempts to flee the onslaught of blasts from Darth Vader's (Hayden Christensen) star destroyer,...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Does ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Have A Post Credits Scene?

After six epic episodes, Obi-Wan Kenobi has wrapped up its first season. You’ve watched Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) battle Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). You’ve seen Reva (Moses Ingram) battle her inner demons. And you’ve even seen Young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) fall asleep, something he has done multiple times throughout the series, the poor kid just gets tuckered out, you know?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Says Darth Vader Is Trying to Kill Anakin's Side in Disney+ Series

The most iconic villain in Star Wars history has returned to the screen, with Darth Vader acting as the main antagonist for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the final two films of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, came back to play Vader opposite former Star Wars co-star Ewan McGregor. This is a unique point in Vader's history, as he's dealing with quite a bit of inner conflict.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi has created a Hayden Christensen problem

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 spoilers. In a recent interview with ET, Obi-Wan Kenobi's Ewan McGregor revealed that "hundreds of people" showed up on set to see Hayden Christensen in costume as Darth Vader again. And even more tune in to the show each week for that exact purpose. But, in reality, Hayden doesn't appear much as Anakin at all. And he's not the only one in that Darth Vader suit either...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
TVLine

Is Obi-Wan Finale About to Give Added Oomph to a Return of the Jedi Reveal?

Click here to read the full article. If the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale attempts to backfill the most obvious Star Wars canon plot hole it has created, the Disney+ series in doing so may give added emotional weight to a big moment from the original film trilogy. The canonical disconnect at hand has been well discussed with each passing episode, and it involves how Princess Leia in Episode IV — A New Hope addresses the intended recipient of her message implanted in R2-D2.   “General Kenobi, years ago you served my father in the Clone Wars…” is not how a young woman...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ewan McGregor Explains Why Yoda Hasn't Appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi. "Until the time is right, disappear we will," says Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz) in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. And disappear, they have. After they fail to destroy the Sith Lords Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), Yoda and Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) retreat into exile: Yoda to the swamps of Dagobah, and Obi-Wan to the sands of Tatooine. By the time of Obi-Wan Kenobi — beginning a decade after the events of Sith — "Ben" Kenobi is the silent and solitary guardian of a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely), twin brother of Alderaan's Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair).
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Hope#Spoiler
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Deborah Chow Talks Telling New Stories With Legacy Characters

As the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi reaches its end, one thing that has been clear from the outset is that the show benefited from a single, unified directorial vision. The woman behind that vision is director Deborah Chow, who oversaw all six parts of the series that followed Jedi-in-exile Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) fighting to protect the children of his former apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi's Finale Draws Deep Parallels to a Pivotal 'Star Wars Rebels' Episode

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the entirety of Obi-Wan Kenobi.As Obi-Wan Kenobi completes its fantastic season, "Part VI" stunned viewers with another lightsaber duel between Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones) and his former master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). On a deserted planet, Obi-Wan lures Vader and the Empire away from the escaping rebels. Determined to eliminate his former master, Vader takes a ship and chases down Kenobi and the Jedi and Sith Lord begin their fight. This is definitely not the first time they've fought, and it definitely won't be the last, but even knowing that both Kenobi and Vader are destined to survive this encounter, the scene is still nerve-wracking. At the climax, Darth Vader's helmet is damaged and, torn open, it reveals a fragment of Anakin Skywalker's face. This final scene will be familiar for the fans of Star Wars Rebels, who saw an almost identical scene in the finale of Season 2 of Rebels, "Twilight of the Apprentice."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Comic Cover Inspires Obi-Wan Outfit in Kenobi Finale

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday's Obi-Wan Kenobi episode "Part VI." Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) has a new outlook — and a new outfit — in the Kenobi finale. After a climactic rematch between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) ends with the Sith Lord's defeat, the Jedi Master returns to Tatooine to save a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) from Reva the Third Sister (Moses Ingram). But it's not a lightsaber that vanquishes the vengeful dark-sided Inquisitor: it's her mercy. In the final moments of "Part VI," a more hopeful Obi-Wan Kenobi emerges on the sands of Tatooine, doing away with his weathered robes for a lighter tunic more befitting of a Jedi.
MOVIES
CNET

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Really Blew the Ending

The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show's biggest problem was its own existence, but it handled that problem brilliantly -- right up until the ending. I had a blast seeing grizzled Ewan McGregor take on terrifying Darth Vader in a pacy, action-packed Star Wars series, but in the episode 6 finale the whole thing just fizzled out.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Finale Duel Completes a Deeper Star Wars Story Arc About Vader's Helmet

Lucasfilm released the final episode of their Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on Disney+ earlier today, and some of the moments are pure glee. The series tied up all of their loose ends while adding something very special to Star Wars lore. During the episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi has his second face-off with Darth Vader and after a tough battle he defeated Anakin Skywalker in a duel yet again. By the end of the battle, Darth Vader lost half of his mask and a fan noticed a very meaningful trend.
MOVIES
TVLine

Obi-Wan Kenobi Recap: How the Jedi Master Got His Groove Back

Click here to read the full article. No wonder Obi-Wan Kenobi’s titular hero aged so rapidly between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. That man has not known a single day of peace since losing his apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, to the dark side. Thanks to Darth Vader being hella dramatic and attempting to burn Obi-Wan à la what happened to him on Mustafar, Episode 4 began with Kenobi being carried to a bacta tank for healing. And while the burns are pretty bad, Anakin remains his deepest wound. It wasn’t a soothing bath but rather a total nightmare for Kenobi...
MOVIES
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Hayden Christensen Talks The Final Emotional Confrontation Between Vader and Obi-Wan

[Editor's Note: The following contains Obi-Wan Kenobi spoilers.]As the long-awaited Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi comes to an end, it's safe to say that one of the many highlights of the limited series was the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker. Christensen reprised the role he first played in Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith much to the joy of prequel kids everywhere.
MOVIES
TVLine

Star Wars Vet Says Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Cameo Was Out of 'Respect for George Lucas — Plus, Ewan Is a Pal'

Click here to read the full article. The following contains a casting spoiler from the Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale on Disney+. From early on in the first episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s title character was seen trying to commune with Qui-Gon Jinn, the Jedi Master under whom he trained as in the first prequel trilogy movie, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. But to no avail. Until, that is, Obi-Wan had clashed not once but twice again with Darth Vader aka his onetime padawan Anakin Skywalker, and arrived at a bit of bittersweet closure following their second lightsaber duel within the Disney+...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Twitter Reacts to 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Finale

The recently concluded “Obi-Wan” had a number of tough hurdles to climb. There has been an increase in nostalgia for the Star Wars prequel films in recent years. Some of that nostalgia is from people who have fond memories of seeing “The Phantom Menace” as children, and don’t really mind or care about how goofy that film got.
MOVIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
156K+
Followers
23K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy