You’re probably overdue for a date night with your significant other. If you’ve got kids, you may have forgotten about or not even know about all of the things you can do without kids in Indy. The arrival of summer and the warmer temperatures opens up the possibility of so many outdoor activities and fun date nights. Check out this list of fun summer date night ideas in Indy, book your babysitter, and make some reservations for some much needed couple time!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO