Hamden, CT

64% think Jan. 6 attack on Capitol was planned: Quinnipiac University poll

By Isabella Gentile
 2 days ago

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A new Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday shows 64% of Americans think the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was planned.

Democrats say 84-13 percent and independents say 61-30 percent the attack was planned, poll results show , while Republicans are divided. 49% of Republicans say it was planned and 46% say it was spontaneous.

According to the poll, 46% of Americans say former President Donald Trump did commit a crime with his efforts to change the results of the 2020 presidential election, while 47% say he did not.

Fox anchor: Jan. 6 witnesses outlining ‘huge, stunning, clear’ lack of voter fraud evidence

In terms of responsibility Trump bears for the storming of the U.S. Capitol that day, 41% of Americans think he bears a lot and 18% think he bears some, while 14% say he bears not much and 25% say none at all.

The poll asked whether people are more or less likely to vote for a political candidate for office who says they believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

15% of Americans say they are more likely to vote for that candidate, poll results show, while 45% say they are less likely to and 35% say it makes no difference.

Comments / 5

William Wilson
2d ago

if you mean plan by certain individuals with the help of certain government agencies I would agree with that. was there some Fringe elements that wanted this done maybe but yet we ignore 6 months of burning and terrorism across the Nation and not one trial has been held for those destroying well over a billion dollars worth a property

Reply
4
 

