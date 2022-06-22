ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Fire that destroyed part of Chastain Park intentionally set, investigators say

 2 days ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fire that destroyed part of the Chastain Park playground was intentionally set, according to Atlanta Fire and Rescue. A department spokesperson said investigators have determined the May 14 fire was a case of arson. No one was hurt and, so far, no arrests have been...

