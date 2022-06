The Jacob’s Well Chapter National Society DAR recognized a senior from three local high schools selected by those in her school who know her for consistently exhibiting the attributes of a good citizen: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Good Citizen Committee Chair Suzanne White went to each of the recipients schools and presented them with a DAR Good Citizen Certificate and commemorative pin plus a $100 cash award in the presence of their peers. Makenzie Haston was out on Wimberley High School’s football field, warming up with the girls’ soccer team. Sydney Zapalac was in her Jack C. Hays High School AP English class. Abby Adame was in a Lehman High School Student Council meeting.

WIMBERLEY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO