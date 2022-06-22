Carnival parade rescheduled over severe weather in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A carnival in Snow Shoe was forced to reschedule some of their activities Wednesday due to a threat of severe thunderstorms.

The Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Department said they rescheduled the parade that was to take place during their Snow Shoe Carnival. It will take place Thursday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m. Carnival stands will remain open, but the rides are also weather dependent.

“After very lengthy discussions and monitoring of the weather that is forecasting the possibility of strong to severe storms it has been decided to reschedule the parade for tonight,” the Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement posted to social media . “The Snow Shoe Park Corp/Carnival Committee agrees that the safety of all spectators and participants is of the utmost importance.”

A fireworks show will also be held on Saturday, June 25.

The Snow Shoe Carnival began on Tuesday, June 21 at the Snow Shoe Park and runs through Saturday, June 25. There are many fun activities for family and friends like rides, games and various food vendors selling everything from chicken to funnel cakes.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The fire department will also be selling soda and gun tickets for their annual raffle in August.

More information on the carnival can be found on the Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Department website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.