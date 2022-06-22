ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horsham, PA

Man admits to raping woman in Horsham, draws prison term

By Carl Hessler Jr.
Norristown Times Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man admitted to raping an intoxicated female friend while she was a passenger in his vehicle in Horsham and now he’s headed to state prison. Joshua Luke Nathaniel Plentie, 22, of the 1100 block of Elbridge Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 2 to 5...

