Wimberley, TX

Burn ban back, fireworks limited due to drought

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe burn ban is back on and with it comes restrictions on fireworks during the upcoming holiday weekend. It is no surprise to anyone who has walked outside of the last few weeks during this record-breaking heat wave. “The green grass, they tell me, is a false grass,” Wimberley...

roundtherocktx.com

Fire Safety Update from Williamson County Emergency Services

No aerial fireworks will be sold in Williamson County. This includes stick rockets and missiles with fins or rudders. This voluntary decision by the fireworks industry was made due to the drought conditions and current burn ban. View the fireworks map here: http://ow.ly/uPkl50JG4QI.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin moves to prepare for climate disasters

City Council passed a resolution at its June 16 meeting to create a disaster preparedness guide and toolkit for the city. The guide, which will be part of the city’s climate response efforts, will instruct residents on how to create local resilience hubs in the event of an emergency. City staffers will be directed to work with area nonprofit organizations to create the guide.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock City Council passes ordinance to help with trash problems

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock is looking for solutions to help deal with garbage problems. Thursday night, the Round Rock City Council approved amending its existing trash pickup contract with Central Texas Refuse. Council members also adopted an ordinance to allow the collection of commercial refuse by entities that have contracts with the city.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

CDC raises Travis County COVID-19 Community Level to medium

AUSTIN, Texas - The Centers for Disease Control has raised the COVID-19 Community Level in Travis County to medium due to a recent uptick in the amount of virus spread and cases in Austin. When the Community Level is at medium, officials say if you are at high risk for...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Balfour Beatty completes overnight bridge-beam lift in Texas highway overhaul

Balfour Beatty, as part of Colorado River Constructors (CRC) joint venture, achieved a milestone on the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) $674m Oak Hill Parkway project in Austin this month. On the night of 16 June, the team set the first bridge beams that support widening activities east of...
AUSTIN, TX
thekatynews.com

Paxton’s Office Helps Remove Over 20,000 Cubic Yards of Waste in Comal County After Years-Long Fight

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton applauds the work of his Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for its massive undertaking to clean up a 3.6-acre lot full of waste in Comal County. The lot was previously leased by “We Recycle Texas,” an illegally-operated plastics and metal recycling business in Spring Branch. After working with the new owner for the past year, over 20,000 cubic yards of waste has been cleared, and the land is finally ready to be sold. 
COMAL COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Reduced river flow in Llano putting pressure on Highland Lakes

The city of Llano began installing wooden boards on the Llano River Dam on June 18 in accordance with the city’s drought contingency plan. Extreme drought conditions have dropped the flow rate of the Llano River to less than 1 cubic-foot per second. The reduced flow of the river...
LLANO, TX
KVUE

Here's what is causing flight delays at the Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said travelers should expect delays Thursday afternoon. The airport tweeted that the Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control tower was "undergoing a required sanitization and deep clean." Arrivals and departures were expected to be delayed because of the cleaning. The airport then said...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Five local counties now at 'medium' COVID-19 risk, according to the CDC

AUSTIN, Texas — Local COVID-19 transmission rates continue to teeter but, as of June 23, five counties in the KVUE viewing area are now considered at "medium risk" according to CDC guidelines. Those include:. Blanco County. Caldwell County. Hays County. Travis County. Williamson County. Here's a closer look at...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: Signs of Summer

Austin Parks and Recreation launches a free park-and-ride shuttle service to Zilker Park this Saturday, running every 20 minutes on weekends through the summer, to and from the One Texas Center parking garage at 505 Barton Springs Rd. As you may recall, one of the main areas of contention in the Zilker Park Master Plan process had to do with transportation, and specifically the amount of on-site parking that's proposed for the park. So those who are arguing for less parking should be heartened by this pilot program, which will run 11am-7pm every Saturday and Sunday, and on the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays. Riders should park in the One Texas Center parking garage and then get their parking ticket (normally $10) validated on the shuttle bus. For more info, see austintexas.gov/zilker.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Millions of bats make abandoned Texas Hill Country railroad tunnel their home

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — Until the early 1940s, when people in Fredericksburg wanted to visit San Antonio without having to drive, they took a train. The route by the long-forgotten San Antonio, Fredericksburg and Northern Railroad Company took travelers through the Hill Country. When it was discovered that one of the hills was too steep for the locomotive to climb, workers dug a tunnel in 1913 for the train tracks.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX

