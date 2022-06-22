U.S. Postal Service offering up to $50,000 for help in finding robbery suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for information on someone who robbed multiple USPS letter carriers in Birmingham.Woman arrested in connection with fatal Birmingham shooting
On June 18, around 11:30 a.m., a USPS letter carrier was robbed in the 1200 block of 15th St. North.
June 21, around 10:45 a.m., suspects robbed another letter carrier on the 900 block of Valley Road Place. That same day, another carrier was robbed at approximately 11:10 a.m. on the 1000 block of 57th St.
The suspects were seen in a 2015 to 2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and green/white drive-time paper tag.
Those with any information about the incidents should contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.
