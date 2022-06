The company notes that there is currently a major staffing crisis at child care providers, leaving an estimated half a million families without child care. This is partly because caring for children pays very little, with the national average salary at just $11.25. According to The Center for American Progress, half of child care workers are eligible for some form of public assistance and about a third report food insecurity, even though child care is one of the most fundamental services for families.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO