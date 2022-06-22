ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

City hiring two new positions

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWimberley adding Tourism Director and bringing back City Marshal. The Wimberley City Council is working to create two new positions, one of which has a familiar title. At last week’s council meeting, the city council moved forward in the process of recreating the City Marshal position as well as formalizing the...

wimberleyview.com

County Clerk Wimberley substation closed

The Hays County Clerk substations in Wimberley and Dripping Springs have been closed, and they may not reopen. The substation in Kyle has also been closed, but there are plans for it to reopen in the future. The Wimberley substation is located at 14306 Ranch Road 12 in the Hays...
WIMBERLEY, TX
wimberleyview.com

Travis Cox re-elected to PEC Board

Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) members in Districts 4 and 5 elected board directors in the 2022 annual election. District 4, which covers the western half of Hays County including Wimberley, re-elected Travis Cox in a close race with challenger Kathi Thomas. District 5 reelected James Oakley to serve on the...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Round Rock City Council passes ordinance to help with trash problems

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock is looking for solutions to help deal with garbage problems. Thursday night, the Round Rock City Council approved amending its existing trash pickup contract with Central Texas Refuse. Council members also adopted an ordinance to allow the collection of commercial refuse by entities that have contracts with the city.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Court filing calls for removal of Round Rock ISD trustee

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Some Round Rock parents, taxpayers, and former residents are pushing to have a school board member removed from office. The move comes after several months of tumultuous meetings erupting in shouting, arguments, and even the arrests of some attendees. A petition filed in Williamson County...
ROUND ROCK, TX
inforney.com

LHISD approves detachment of Larkspur subdivision

The Liberty Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a measure June 20 that will see a portion of the Larkspur subdivision detach from the district and be absorbed by Leander ISD as part of a land swap agreement between the two school districts. In all, 25 students living...
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

95-acre Manor development could include an H-E-B

MANOR, Texas — A planned 95-acre hub for both residences and businesses in Manor may include an H-E-B, the Austin Business Journal reported. The Manor Crossing hub, to be located at U.S. Highway 290 and FM 973 on the northwest corner, is set to include 600 multifamily units and a maximum of 425,000 square feet of business space.
MANOR, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Balfour Beatty completes overnight bridge-beam lift in Texas highway overhaul

Balfour Beatty, as part of Colorado River Constructors (CRC) joint venture, achieved a milestone on the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) $674m Oak Hill Parkway project in Austin this month. On the night of 16 June, the team set the first bridge beams that support widening activities east of...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Five local counties now at 'medium' COVID-19 risk, according to the CDC

AUSTIN, Texas — Local COVID-19 transmission rates continue to teeter but, as of June 23, five counties in the KVUE viewing area are now considered at "medium risk" according to CDC guidelines. Those include:. Blanco County. Caldwell County. Hays County. Travis County. Williamson County. Here's a closer look at...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Mobility City now open in Cedar Park

Mobility City opened at 11066 Pecan Park Blvd., Ste. 409, Cedar Park, on April 7 after renovation work began on the building in October. The business is a mobility equipment supplier that specializes in repairs; battery replacements for power wheelchairs and scooters; equipment sanitization; delivery; and setup. The store also sells and rents a variety of medical assistance equipment.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: Signs of Summer

Austin Parks and Recreation launches a free park-and-ride shuttle service to Zilker Park this Saturday, running every 20 minutes on weekends through the summer, to and from the One Texas Center parking garage at 505 Barton Springs Rd. As you may recall, one of the main areas of contention in the Zilker Park Master Plan process had to do with transportation, and specifically the amount of on-site parking that's proposed for the park. So those who are arguing for less parking should be heartened by this pilot program, which will run 11am-7pm every Saturday and Sunday, and on the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays. Riders should park in the One Texas Center parking garage and then get their parking ticket (normally $10) validated on the shuttle bus. For more info, see austintexas.gov/zilker.
AUSTIN, TX

