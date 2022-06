DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas City Council has approved a $450,000 fund to support a new wellness complex in south Dallas. The complex will be located at the former location of the Dallas Weekly news publication at the northwest corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Meadow Street.A press release from the city referred to the complex as the MLK Wellness Complex. It will provide a community fitness center, restaurant and office space. The fitness center will specialize in youth mentorship and athletic training, emphasizing on a whole-body fitness program. It will also offer discounted memberships for senior citizens and...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO