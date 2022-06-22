New Jersey Assembly advances bill raising firearm purchase age to 21
TRENTON - New Jersey would change the age for purchasing rifles and shotguns from 18 to 21 under legislation an Assembly committee has advanced....www.fox29.com
that's awesome so now teenage criminals in new jersey will have to wait until 21 to buy their illegal firearms to commit crimes???
More laws against LEGAL AND CONSTITUTIONAL possession of a firearm, but no laws against stopping the ILLEGAL gun owners!
