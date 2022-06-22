ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

New Jersey Assembly advances bill raising firearm purchase age to 21

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON - New Jersey would change the age for purchasing rifles and shotguns from 18 to 21 under legislation an Assembly committee has advanced....

Comments / 8

Dr Van Nostrand
2d ago

that's awesome so now teenage criminals in new jersey will have to wait until 21 to buy their illegal firearms to commit crimes???

Reply
5
Guest
2d ago

More laws against LEGAL AND CONSTITUTIONAL possession of a firearm, but no laws against stopping the ILLEGAL gun owners!

Reply(1)
3
 

CBS New York

Murphy asks N.J. lawmakers to look into creating gun-free zones after Supreme Court concealed carry ruling

FORT LEE, N.J. - The impact of Thursday's Supreme Court ruling making it easier to carry a firearm in public in New York is being felt in other states. As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, in New Jersey, residents who want a permit to carry a handgun in public no longer need to show a "justifiable need" in the application process. State leaders will now try and limit where guns can be carried. Gov. Phil Murphy called the Supreme Court's ruling on firearm carry laws an outrage. "A right to carry a concealed weapon is in actuality a recipe for tragedy," Murphy said. In response, the...
FORT LEE, NJ
FLEOA, FOP win LEOSA lawsuit against state of New Jersey

WASHINGTON — The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) and the New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police (NJ FOP) won a lawsuit this week against the state of New Jersey. The suit claimed New Jersey violated federal standards set in the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act (LEOSA). The federal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Roe v. Wade: How the landmark reversal impacts the Delaware Valley

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that gives states the power to ban or otherwise limit abortions. Abortions will remain legal in New Jersey and Delaware, as enshrined by each state's constitution or legislature. Abortions in Pennsylvania remain legal as well, but could face changes. FOX 29 political analyst Bruce Gordon joins FOX 29 News at 5 to breakdown the ruling.
U.S. POLITICS
Politics
Can I Get A Gun Carry Permit in Lakewood Now?

Since the monumental supreme court ruling yesterday striking down the gun control law, TLS has been inundated with questions of what it means for gun owners in and around Lakewood, or anywhere in New Jersey. The Lakewood Police Department tells TLS it has not yet received any guidance from the...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Gov. Murphy announces back-to-school sales tax break

Gov. Phil Murphy, state Senate President Nicholas Scutari and state Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin announced they have reached an agreement on a back-to-school sales tax holiday as a part of New Jersey’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget. According to a press release from Murphy’s office, the sales tax holiday will...
BUSINESS
Roe v. Wade Overturned: Here’s What It Means For Residents In Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion rights to be determined by state law. While some states will ban abortion quickly, that’s not expected in our region, at least not right away in Pennsylvania. But abortion providers in the tri-state are expecting to see an increase in new patients, and it is raising concerns. Resources are already limited. Many doctors say the Supreme Court’s decision will jeopardize health care for some women, forcing them to cross state lines or potentially leading them to choose illegal or unsafe ways to end a pregnancy. “It’s a scary...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NY residents react to Supreme Court decision on concealed firearms

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s century-old restriction on concealed firearms. The majority of justices sided with gun rights advocates that the state’s “proper cause” requirement to obtain a concealed carry license violates the constitution. The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, and two individual gun owners, are challenging the century-old New […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

