Ex-staffer sues Minnesota police board for discrimination

By KSTP-TV
 3 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former staffer for the Minnesota board that licenses police officers is suing the agency, alleging she was the victim of racial discrimination. Starr Suggs, who had spent 28 years with the Minnesota Peace Officers Standards and Training Board as an administrative specialist, told KSTP-TV the...

Walz signs order to help shield abortion patients, providers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order meant to protect the state's abortion services from laws in neighboring states, following the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for the procedure. Walz said his action should help shield people seeking or providing abortions in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lawsuit filed against State Patrol over DUI testing machines

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A lawsuit filed against the Washington State Patrol official responsible for the state’s breath test machines used to measure the intoxication of drunken-driving suspects alleges she violated the rights of suspects who had their licenses revoked. The lawsuit follows a ruling last week that...
BREMERTON, WA
Rausch to continue leading Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he will appoint David Rausch to serve a second term as director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Rausch, a U.S. Army veteran, has been TBI director since 2018. Rausch has served in law enforcement for more than three decades. That includes 25 years with the Knoxville Police Department where he spent seven years as police chief, according to a news release.
TENNESSEE STATE
Daughter testifies at corruption trial of Delaware auditor

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The daughter of Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness testified Wednesday at her mother’s criminal corruption trial, saying she earned her pay after being hired for a part-time job in the auditor’s office but was treated poorly by other staffers. Elizabeth McGuiness, 20, was...
DELAWARE STATE
Head of drug trafficking ring gets 15-year prison sentence

The leader of a large-scale drug trafficking organization that imported millions of doses of cocaine and fentanyl to several U.S. states has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, federal authorities in Rhode Island said. Juni Rafael Jimenez-Martinez, 47, a Dominican national who had previously been deported but was living...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Man police killed in Oregon ID'd, police say he had gun

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon State Police trooper and Clackamas County sheriff’s detective fatally shot Derrick Dewayne Clark, 24, after a traffic stop and pursuit early Saturday. In an initial statement, the sheriff’s office said the shooting happened after an attempted traffic stop and chase that ended...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Art Spot: Mexican-Americans Struggle

This month’s featured public art is by El Paso artist Tino Ortega which depicts the struggles of Mexican-Americans in the early 20th century. Ortega dedicated this mural to Jovita Idár, a Texas Native who advocated for the civil rights of Mexican Americans. Idár, who was a teacher, journalist...
EL PASO, TX
House approves ban on city home, apartment rental taxes

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House on Wednesday approved a ban on cities and towns levying taxes on rent for apartments and homes, a move that will save renters but cost municipalities about $200 million a year. The measure has support from Republican Senate President Karen Fann, which means...
PHOENIX, AZ
Multiple East Texas counties issue burn bans

MARSHALL, Texas - More and more East Texas counties are issuing burn bans due to the extremely dry conditions across the region. Harrison, Upshur, Marion, and Panola all have a burn ban in place. Two towns in Morris County have also issued restrictions -- Lone Star and Daingerfield. All outdoor...
MARSHALL, TX
Hospitals of Providence promotes executives

Erik Cazares has been promoted to CEO at The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus. Most recently, he was the chief operating officer at the East Campus and group COO for The Hospitals of Providence. Rob Anderson has been promoted to CEO of the Memorial Campus and Providence Children’s Hospital. Most recently, he was CEO of the Sierra Campus and Specialty Campus. Nicholas Tejeda, who has been group CEO of The Hospitals of Providence since 2018, is now also CEO of the Transmountain Campus. Tasha Hopper will continue to serve as CEO of the East Campus. The Hospitals of Providence is one of the region’s largest private-sector employers and operates numerous hospitals and health care centers in West Texas and Southern New Mexico.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Black Hills Pioneer. June 17, 2022. Editorial: Storm damage can’t dampen neighborly spirit. Northern Hills residents watched Sunday’s storm moving east toward the Belle Fourche area before it unleashed its devastation. Butte County residents watched it come straight for them. And as tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings sounded,...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Justice family-owned coal firm reaches debt settlement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coal firm controlled by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family has reached a nine-digit settlement agreement with a Swiss bank. Bluestone Resources Inc. has agreed to pay up to $320 million to lenders, The Gazette Mail reported. Credit Suisse Asset Management announced the agreement on Friday.
ECONOMY
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Charlotte Observer/Raleigh News & Observer. June 21, 2022. Editorial: The Black Lives Matter movement drives a resurgence at NC’s HBCU’s. On this Juneteenth the Black Lives Matter movement can claim a major accomplishment: It has helped to reinvigorate historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Before the nationwide protests...
POLITICS
Hawaii governor signs $18 minimum wage increase, tax refund

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Wednesday signed legislation raising the state's minimum wage to $18 an hour by 2028. The $18 minimum would be the highest dollar amount among the 50 states and the District of Columbia. However, some states automatically boost their minimum wage when the cost of living increases. California, which currently has a $15 minimum wage, could have a higher wage in six years time given inflation.
HAWAII STATE
Jury awards $595,000 to Lummi tribe for salmon pen collapse

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state jury on Wednesday awarded the Lummi Indian tribe $595,000 over the 2017 collapse of a net pen where Atlantic salmon were being raised — an event that elicited fears of damage to wild salmon runs and prompted the Legislature to ban the farming of the nonnative fish.
WASHINGTON STATE
El Pasoan selected to participate in George W. Bush Institute program

El Paso native Benjamin Miranda Jr. has been selected to participate in the 2022 class of the George W. Bush Institute’s Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program. Miranda is director of business operations at Endeavors, a San Antonio-based nonprofit that provides veteran, community, emergency and migrant services. Miranda served for 24 years in the U.S. military. He has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Walden University.
EL PASO, TX
Viva! El Paso kicks off July 1

Viva! El Paso, the Sun City’s live musical production, has entertained and educated thousands of audience members for decades. This year, the Broadway-styled performance will headline its inaugural act at 8 p.m., July 1 in the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater. “We’re very excited for opening night,” said Cody Ritchey, the...
EL PASO, TX
Kappy's Corner: Gender equity must be resolved before baseball returns

This week, a College World Series champion will be crowned in Omaha, Nebraska. For El Pasoan Ivan Melendez and the Texas Longhorns, any dreams of a national championship came to an end after losses to Notre Dame and Texas A&M. Melendez ended his historic 2022 season with 32 home runs....
OMAHA, NE
Celebrate 4th of July with fireworks and parades

The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and many El Pasoans are gearing up to celebrate America’s birthday. Celebrate Independence Day at some of the most fun and diverse events happening around the area. Here is a list of places to watch dazzling firework displays, attend Fourth of July...
EL PASO, TX
UTEP names Natalicio Institute leadership

The University of Texas at El Paso has named Anne-Marie Núñez, Ph.D., as executive director and Jacob Fraire as director of policy and strategy at the Diana Natalicio Institute for Hispanic Student Success. The institute, which will work to accelerate educational outcomes among Hispanic students, is set to launch this fall. Núñez is the lead editor of the award-winning book “Hispanic-Serving Institutions: Advancing Research and Transformative Practice.” She has collaborated on more than $10 million in grants to build capacity for inclusive science and research at Hispanic-Serving Institutions. She was recently recognized in the Stanford Elsevier Scholar Index and as an American Educational Research Association Fellow. An El Paso native and son of migrant workers, Fraire has 35 years of experience in public policy development at the state and federal levels. Since 2016, he has worked as president and CEO of the Texas Association of Community Colleges.
EL PASO, TX

