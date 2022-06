ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (7:32 p.m. Wednesday):. APD: The 13-year-old male driver of the stolen vehicle in this fatal crash was released from the hospital this evening. He was immediately taken to the police department and interviewed. He has been charged with theft of property, evading arrest, directive to apprehend and murder. He was transported to the Taylor County Juvenile Detention Center.

ABILENE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO