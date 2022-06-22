ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Isabella DeMassa of Ridgefield Named to Moravian University Dean's Honors

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsabella DeMassa of Ridgefield was among the more than 700 students named to the Dean's Honors List...

Ridgefield residents named to President's List at College of Charleston

College of Charleston Announces President's List for Spring 2022. Congratulations to Ridgefield residents Gina Formisano and Savannah Bell who have been named to the College of Charleston Spring 2022 President's List. Gina Formisano is majoring in Elementary Education and Savannah Bell is majoring in Psychology and Sociology. To qualify for...
CHARLESTON, SC
Trevor Riehm of NF Earns Spot on Susquehanna University Dean's List

Trevor Riehm, of New Fairfield, Connecticut, was named to Susquehanna University's dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. Riehm, of the Class of 2025, is majoring in creative writing. The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Two Local Students Named on Susquehanna University Dean's List

Susquehanna congratulates its dean's list students. The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. Emeline Berthelon, of Mahopac, Class of 2022, majoring in early childhood education and psychology. James Berthelon, of Mahopac, Class of 2025,...
MAHOPAC, NY
Connecticut Education
Ridgefield, CT
Education
A Few Bits from RPS Superintendent Dr. Susie Da Silva: Principal Search, Art Festival, Summer Math and More!

The search process continues for both of our schools-we will update families and faculty as we move along. We will have a Board of Education meeting on Monday, June 27. Please be reminded that while you may watch the meeting from home (link here), all public comments must be made in person (you can comment at the beginning or end of the meeting.) You can find the agenda here.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield School of Dance Celebrates Outgoing Seniors’ Accomplishments

The Ridgefield School of Dance bid farewell to three senior Company members as they made their farewell performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream June 11-12. While goodbyes can be sad as Ridgefield’s Sofia Garrett and Ingrid Karlson and Karina Rao have grown up together at this studio, they are fondly regarded by their teachers. The studio’s executive director Alison Brown, artistic director Jess Boelts and the teachers will miss them but are looking forward to seeing what the future brings for them.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Attorney Jennifer Collins announces campaign for probate judge in the 45th District (Ridgefield, Redding, Newtown, and Bethel)

Attorney Jennifer Collins, a Connecticut Magistrate and Senior Partner with the regional law firm Cramer & Anderson, is running for Judge of Probate for the Northern Fairfield County Probate District. A resident of Ridgefield with her family, Attorney Collins was endorsed by Republican delegates in May to succeed Judge of...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Bethel Resident Emerald Eggert named to Dean's List at Alvernia University

Emerald Eggert of Bethel has been named to Alvernia University's dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. Eggert earned this distinction while enrolled in the M.S. in Occupational Therapy & B.S. in Health Science program at the university and was one of over 700 Alvernia students to earn the honor. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.
BETHEL, CT
National Gold Title for Crew Team Comprised of ALL RHS Seniors!

After having won the gold in their “Straight 4” boat at the New England Regionals, Ridgefield High School seniors Claire Poremba, Katie and Sarah Rapaglia and Julia Clavi competed in Sarasota, Florida at the 2022 USRowing Youth Nationals and brought home GOLD!. Their GMS Club boat was comprised...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
SHU Adds Two New Trustees to its Board

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University has two new members on its board of trustees: Julie Bonacio of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Randy Salvatore of New Canaan. Bonacio is the mother of two Sacred Heart students, Gianna ’22 and Luca ’25. She is vice president of Bonacio Construction and has been in real estate for more than 20 years as an agent, developer and builder of commercial and residential properties. In 2015, Bonacio founded her own real estate brokerage, Julie & Co. Realty, specializing in residential resale, new construction and commercial and residential leasing. Her real estate career has culminated in more than $370 million in sales.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Ridgefield resident, former BOE member and Director of Social Services, Mary Ann Baldwin has died

Mary Ann Baldwin, a fifty-two-year resident of Ridgefield died on June 22, 2022. She passed away comfortably at home with her husband holding her hand. Mary Ann was born on January 29, 1944, to Michael Sudzina and Elizabeth (Gregus) Sudzina in Perth Amboy, NJ. She grew up in Metuchen, NJ and graduated from Michigan State University and subsequently received a master's degree from Fairfield University. She married Dr. Randall Baldwin in 1966 and had two children: Geoffrey and Matthew. She was the proud grandmother of Sarah, Nathaniel, Lindsey, and Abigail. She is also survived by a brother, Michael R. Sudzina and two favorite nieces: Christine Shutt and Susan Brandon.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
15 Best Things to Do in Darien, CT

Darien is a coastal town in Fairfield County, Connecticut. It's also the smallest city in the Gold Coast region. Despite its relatively small size, this affluent suburban community is one of the richest in America. Even though the majority of Darien is residential, there are plenty of things to do...
DARIEN, CT
Two Greater Danbury Towns Named Safest Places to Live in Connecticut

As a kid, we didn't bother locking the doors at night or even when we left the house for a short time, like going out to a restaurant or a sporting event. Crazy right? Well, it was a small town in a fly-over state, and it was the 1970s. Rest assured, as time went on, doors had to be locked at night and also when you left for any real amount of time. I guess you could say, it was the natural evolution of small-town life.
DANBURY, CT
After renovations, Norwalk schools prepare to relocate this summer

NORWALK — With renovations nearly complete, teachers and staff will soon be able to move back into Jefferson Elementary School. As Jefferson exits its temporary home at the Ponus Ridge School campus, it will allow Concord Magnet School to move into the lower campus, which will become its new home in the fall. The CMS relocation will free up the school building on Chestnut Street for the South Norwalk incubator school.
Let's help build an outdoor patio at The Ridgefield Playhouse! Purchase a brick today and show your support for the ARTS!

Last weekend, The Ridgefield Playhouse held its annual Summer Gala featuring the one and only Chaka Khan and unveiled a brand new interior! The renovations are stunning and reveal a spacious lobby, piano bar, beautiful expanded bathrooms and a dedicated space for performers. But... there are additional renovations on the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Greenwich Public School Superintendent Appoints Kimberly Paladino English Language Arts Program Coordinator K-8

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced that she has appointed Mrs. Kimberly Paladino English Language Arts Program Coordinator K-8, effective July 1. Mrs. Paladino will be responsible for designing, developing, and evaluating the K-8 English Language Arts instructional program. In addition, she will facilitate and drive the District’s teaching and learning system for all students, including the District’s core curriculum, common assessments, universal instructional practices, data teams, and professional development.
GREENWICH, CT

