Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. WESSON – Copiah-Lincoln Community College graduates Morgan McCray of Ridgeland and Bailey Wilson of Brookhaven have earned a full scholarship for medical school through the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP). The MRPSP is a competitive scholarship program for outstanding Mississippi students committed to pursuing rural medicine and primary care. Once admitted into medical school, McCrary and Wilson will have all four years paid for through the MRPSP, a scholarship of $35,000 per year.

WESSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO