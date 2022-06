A quick take on 2023 defensive lineman Jalil Smith committing to Syracuse on Friday afternoon:. WHAT HAPPENED: Syracuse received a commitment from Jalil Smith, a defensive end from Abraham (NY) Lincoln in Brooklyn. Smith was on campus over the past weekend on an official visit and came away incredibly impressed by it. On Wednesday, he stated a “commitment was coming soon,” and formally announced it on Friday afternoon.

