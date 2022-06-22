ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend Park and Rec offers more financial assistance for summer activities

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park & Recreation District is offering additional financial assistance to qualifying families so that all children can benefit from its many recreation opportunities this summer. Scholarship assistance levels has been increased for the summer to cover 75-90 percent of the cost of participation...

