A 5-year-old child has died after being left in a hot car for several hours while his family prepared for a birthday celebration, according to Texas authorities. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County, Texas, released a statement on his Facebook page, confirming that the child was in the car for approximately two to three hours and strapped to his car seat. He said the mother of the child assumed that the two of her children, an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old, had both exited the car after returning home Monday.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO