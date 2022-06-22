ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eye experts provide guide for buying sunglasses

By Shayla Klein
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons (WVAEPS), alongside the American Academy of Ophthalmology, wrote a guide to the best sunglasses to buy to protect your eyes this summer. The biggest takeaway? UV protection is the most important thing.

The eye experts say to only buy sunglasses that are labeled as 100% UV-A and UV-B or UV400 protection. If you’re unsure if your sunglasses provide proper protection, the academy said you can test lenses with a photometer at an optical shop.

“Wearing sunglasses without 100% UV protection is actually a serious health risk,” said WVAEPS President Dr. Ghassan Ghorayebm. “Regardless of the season, sun exposure can increase the risk of developing growths on the eye, cataracts, and some eye cancers.”

The good news is that price doesn’t matter when it comes to eye protection. As long as the 100% UV label is there, cheap sunglasses can be just as effective at protecting your eyes as brand-name sunglasses.

For even more protection, experts recommend getting sunglasses with larger lenses. Wraparound glasses offer the best coverage, according to the WVAEPS. They protect the eye from UV light entering from the side and shield the eye from wind, which prevents dry eye and getting sand and dust in the eye.

It’s important to note that darker lenses or polarized lenses do not block more radiation. While these lenses can help with comfort, they do not protect as well as lenses that have the UV protection label.

Finally, the American Academy of Ophthalmology wanted to remind individuals who are 65 or older that they may be eligible for a medical eye exam through its EyeCare America program. This public service program comes often at no out-of-pocket cost. The program matches volunteer ophthalmologists with eligible patients in need of eye care across the United States. The association encourages people to visit its website to determine their eligibility.

