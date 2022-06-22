ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbiana by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Butler The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Southwestern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Northeastern Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 325 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Economy, or near Cranberry, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Ross Township, McCandless Township, Cranberry, Franklin Park, Shaler Township, Hampton Township, Economy, O`hara Township, Bellevue, and Wexford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Clarion; Fayette; Forest; Greene; Indiana; Jefferson; Venango; Washington; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 402 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BUTLER CLARION FAYETTE FOREST GREENE INDIANA JEFFERSON VENANGO WASHINGTON WESTMORELAND
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Athens, Belmont, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Athens; Belmont; Gallia; Guernsey; Harrison; Jackson; Jefferson; Meigs; Monroe; Morgan; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Vinton; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 402 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATHENS BELMONT GALLIA GUERNSEY HARRISON JACKSON JEFFERSON MEIGS MONROE MORGAN MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY VINTON WASHINGTON
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
wtae.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — A severe thunderstormwarning is in effect in Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Washington and Butler counties until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, and in Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties until 6:15 p.m. Additionally, there is a severe thunderstorm watch for counties throughout western Pennsylvania until 10 p.m. Watch the forecast in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barbour, Braxton, Brooke, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Brooke; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Marion; Marshall; Mason; Monongalia; Ohio; Pleasants; Pocahontas; Preston; Randolph; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tucker; Tyler; Upshur; Webster; Wetzel; Wirt; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 402 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBOUR BRAXTON BROOKE CALHOUN DODDRIDGE GILMER HANCOCK HARRISON JACKSON LEWIS MARION MARSHALL MASON MONONGALIA OHIO PLEASANTS POCAHONTAS PRESTON RANDOLPH RITCHIE ROANE TAYLOR TUCKER TYLER UPSHUR WEBSTER WETZEL WIRT WOOD
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
27 First News

Watching for a few stronger storms in the region Wednesday

Wednesday will be another hot day and it will be noticeably more humid. The Storm Team 27 Weather Team will be monitoring a cold front sweeping through the Youngstown area and that will bring a risk for a few thunderstorms. It will be a close call and while everyone has the chance to encounter a storm, it is very likely that only a few communities will see rain or storms. However, those who do see storms have a chance to see a stronger storm.
WTRF

One person dead in commercial vehicle crash in Jefferson County

UPDATE: JUNE 23, 2022, 9:27 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol released additional information about the fatal accident that happened Thursday afternoon in Jefferson County. A commercial dump truck was traveling northeast on County Road 54 when it veered off the right side of the road. It then overturned, hitting a guardrail and a tree.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County to increase traffic enforcement

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff George Maier announced today that the Stark County Sheriff’s Office will have additional enforcement hours. There will be 60 additional hours July 1 through July 31, as well as 24 additional hours from July 1 through July 5. Maier said they...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

ODOT: Upcoming Route 250 Project to Impact Tappan Lake Visitors

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a road closure that will impact those of you who like the summertime recreational opportunities at Tappan Lake Park. Route 250 will close just after the July 4th weekend from Route 800 near Dennison to Route 151 just across the Harrison County line.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

