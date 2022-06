ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/AP) - Current Missouri Senate GOP hopeful Eric Greitens and his ex-wife are scheduled for another pre-trial hearing in an ongoing child custody case. As part of the case, Sheena Greitens accused eric of physically abusing her and their children. Disputing those claims, the former Missouri governor said that his ex-wife is working with political operatives to attack him and did get permission to look through her phone records to try to prove his case.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO