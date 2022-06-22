Attorney withdraws from defending Tarr in murder case

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A judge sentenced the man who was involved in an armed standoff with police in 2021. Pana police said the standoff with Jeremy W. Winter, 33, of Tower Hill happened on the evening of Oct. 24, 2021. Officers received a call about a person possibly having a handgun while acting in a strange manner at 12 Vine St. They found him on the porch, at which time they said he was making threats and refusing to cooperate with authorities.

PANA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO