Idaho State

N. Idaho hunters shoot, kill grizzly in self defense

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago
Photo courtesy of Dylan May

BONNERS FERRY, ID. — Two North Idaho hunters shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense earlier this month.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says the hunters were looking for black bears and had recently harvested one in the Ruby Creek drainage. They were retrieving the harvested black bear when the grizzly bear approached them.

The bear continued to approach them when one of the hunters shot and killed the sub-adult male.

After an investigation, officers determined that the bear was shot in self-defense.

Idaho Fish and Game say here are some reminders for those hunting in areas with grizzly bears:

  • Carry bear spray and keep it accessible.
  • Hunt with partners and make each other aware of plans.
  • Look for grizzly bear signs, including fresh tracks. Let partners know if you do see signs
  • Retrieve meat as quickly as possible.
  • Hang meat, food, and garbage at least 200 yards from camp and at least 10 feet off the ground.
  • When not hunting, make noise, especially around creeks and thick vegetation. Most attacks occur by inadvertently surprising a bear at close range.

Black bears are common in the Idaho Panhandle. Grizzly bears are more commonly seen in the Cabinet and Selkirk mountain ranges.

Idaho State Journal

