Inside the marathon Zoom call where Amazon seeks to overturn historic union victory

Bobbi Loeb was confused as regards what to do with her house in Silicon Valley; having called it her home for 50 years now, maintaining it became a headache for the 81-year-old woman living on social security benefits because there’s no way she can maintain a $1 million-plus market value property. Neither could she raise the rent of the two units of the property she let out.

REAL ESTATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO