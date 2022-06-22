ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the marathon Zoom call where Amazon seeks to overturn historic union victory

By Andrea Hsu
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

With the existence of a grass roots union at stake, the National Labor Relations Board is considering Amazon's objections to the Amazon Labor Union's historic victory.

WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
