Beaver County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver, Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbiana by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Columbiana The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Columbiana County in east central Ohio Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Southwestern Lawrence County in western Pennsylvania * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 342 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Palestine, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Monaca, East Palestine, Economy, Ambridge, New Brighton, Beaver, Calcutta, Baden, Rochester, and Ohioville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Clarion; Fayette; Forest; Greene; Indiana; Jefferson; Venango; Washington; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 402 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BUTLER CLARION FAYETTE FOREST GREENE INDIANA JEFFERSON VENANGO WASHINGTON WESTMORELAND
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — A severe thunderstormwarning is in effect in Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Washington and Butler counties until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, and in Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties until 6:15 p.m. Additionally, there is a severe thunderstorm watch for counties throughout western Pennsylvania until 10 p.m. Watch the forecast in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barbour, Braxton, Brooke, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Brooke; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Marion; Marshall; Mason; Monongalia; Ohio; Pleasants; Pocahontas; Preston; Randolph; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tucker; Tyler; Upshur; Webster; Wetzel; Wirt; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 402 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBOUR BRAXTON BROOKE CALHOUN DODDRIDGE GILMER HANCOCK HARRISON JACKSON LEWIS MARION MARSHALL MASON MONONGALIA OHIO PLEASANTS POCAHONTAS PRESTON RANDOLPH RITCHIE ROANE TAYLOR TUCKER TYLER UPSHUR WEBSTER WETZEL WIRT WOOD
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
butlerradio.com

Storms Knock Out Power To Some Butler County Residents

Severe storms hit parts of Butler County Wednesday afternoon resulting in power being knocked out to some residents. The storms brought rain and high winds leading to trees and wires on roads around many parts of the county around 5 p.m. West Penn Power reported about 1,200 customers without power...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Strong storms could develop by mid-afternoon Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Hot temperatures and higher humidity will push heat index values into the mid to upper 90s before showers, and storms cool us off later in the day. Storms will start to develop around the middle of the afternoon, storms could become severe producing strong winds, heavy downpours, and hail. Storms could bring damaging winds up to 50-60 mph. The greatest window for storms is between 3 p.m.-8 pm, impacting Lawrence and Beaver counties first, then moving through Allegheny, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Then around dinnertime storms will movie through Washington, Greene, and Fayette counties before moving out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Watching for a few stronger storms in the region Wednesday

Wednesday will be another hot day and it will be noticeably more humid. The Storm Team 27 Weather Team will be monitoring a cold front sweeping through the Youngstown area and that will bring a risk for a few thunderstorms. It will be a close call and while everyone has the chance to encounter a storm, it is very likely that only a few communities will see rain or storms. However, those who do see storms have a chance to see a stronger storm.
ENVIRONMENT
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Fire Department Conducts Training Exercise Thursday Evening on Building That is Going to Be Demolished

(City of Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls Fire Department conducted a training exercise that caught the attention of many citizens in Beaver Falls on Thursday evening. According to Fire Chief Mark Stowe the training occurred at an old barber shop that is located at 8th Avenue and 23rd Street. Chief Mark Stowe reported on Friday morning that the old barber shop was acquired by the city will be burned down on Saturday morning beginning at 5:30 a.m. and they expect to be done by 9 AM.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Flames rip through roof of New Castle home

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Flames ripped through a home in New Castle early this morning. Just after 4 a.m., fire crews were called to the home on Shaw Street as flames tore through the roof of the house. No one was injured as neighbors told firefighters the home had previously been condemned.
NEW CASTLE, PA
WYTV.com

Vehicle rollover in Champion sends 2 to hospital

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews took two people to the hospital after a rollover crash in Champion Township. It happened on Route 82 westbound on Friday afternoon. According to Fire Chief Tom Dempsey, the vehicle rolled down an embankment. One victim went to St. Joseph Warren Hospital and another went to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, OH

