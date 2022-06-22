Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver, Lawrence by NWS

Wednesday will be another hot day and it will be noticeably more humid. The Storm Team 27 Weather Team will be monitoring a cold front sweeping through the Youngstown area and that will bring a risk for a few thunderstorms. It will be a close call and while everyone has the chance to encounter a storm, it is very likely that only a few communities will see rain or storms. However, those who do see storms have a chance to see a stronger storm.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO