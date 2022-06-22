ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Women's Club seeks new members

The Ashland County Republican Party Republican Women's Club is seeking new members.

It recently met and elected new officers. Kathy Goon, president; Jane Roland, vice president; Barb Queer, secretary and Angie McQuillen, treasurer.

For those interested in joining ACRW, the dues are $30, made payable to ACRW and sent to P.O. Box 165, Ashland, OH 44805.

For more information, contact the club at ashlandcountyrepublican@zoominternet.net

