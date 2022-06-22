ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC board sets expectations after several charter schools close under financial cloud

By T. Keung Hui
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFaKv_0gIr9lZR00

North Carolina is tightening its expectations around charter schools following several closures of schools over financial and conflict of interest issues.

The State Board of Education voted Wednesday to modify the agreement that charter schools sign that list their obligations and responsibilities. The revised agreement adds wording on areas such as limiting control of outside groups, following conflict of interest rules, how to spend state money and what to do when a charter school is ordered to close.

State education officials say all the items added to the charter school agreement are already part of state law. But they will now be spelled out in the agreement.

“These were changes to either add clarity in existing law or to bring the appeals process into compliance with due process,” said Allison Schafer, general counsel to the state board.

Charter schools are taxpayer funded schools that are exempt from some of the rules that traditional public schools must follow. There are more than 200 charter schools statewide, but several have closed under a financial cloud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08F93S_0gIr9lZR00
Torchlight Academy is a K-8 charter school in Raleigh, N.C. that was ordered to close by June 30, 2022. News & Observer file photo/News & Observer file photo

Charter school closures

▪ In April, the State Auditor’s Office released a report accusing Bridges Academy in Wilkes County of falsifying enrollment numbers to get more than $400,000 in state funding it wasn’t entitled to receive. The state board filed a $483,547 legal claim against Bridges, which closed in June 2021.

▪ In April, the state board ordered the immediate closure of Three Rivers Academy in Bertie County, saying it posed “an immediate threat to the health, safety or welfare” of students, staff and the public. The state board said all school records and financial assets were to be immediately secured.

▪ In May, the state board ordered Torchlight Academy in Raleigh to close by the end of June. The school was accused of conflict of interest violations and questioned over its spending of funds and its overall financial health.

▪ The Learning Center in Cherokee County announced it was closing by the end of June after an internal investigation uncovered financial irregularities that created “insurmountable financial challenges.” The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has asked the State Bureau of Investigation and Murphy Police to investigate.

Ethics and spending expectations

Amid all the issues, state officials suggested that the state board “clarify” the charter school agreement. Items added Wednesday include:

▪ The non-profit holding the charter must not enter into any agreement that allows a third party to assume control over or replace any members of the non-profit. On Wednesday, the state board approved Wayne STEM Academy to open in Wayne County in 2023 after it dropped wording that would have allowed a development company to remove the school’s board members.

▪ Members of the charter school’s board or its employees must disclose potential conflicts of interest.

▪ No employee, officer or agent of a charter school may participate in the selection, award or administration of a contract supported by a federal award if he or she has a real or apparent conflict of interest.

▪ Charter schools will use state funds, including federal dollars that come through the state treasury, only for the purposes for which they were appropriated.

▪ When a charter school closes, all assets purchased using public funds shall be preserved and used to pay outstanding debts and liabilities.

▪ When a charter school closes, it will transfer by June 30 any student records to the school district in which each student resides.

The N.C. Charter Schools Advisory Board may suggest additional changes to the charter school agreement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

The future of school bus transportation is being built in North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The future of school bus transportation is being built in North Carolina. Thomas Built Buses is on a mission to manufacture more environmentally friendly school buses, including its electric model. The company said electric buses have a higher initial cost but are expected to save...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
Raleigh, NC
Education
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#The Charter School#Conflict Of Interest#Financial Assets#Torchlight Academy#K 8#News Observer#Bridges Academy
cbs17

Triangle-area abortion rights group drops banners across I-440 and I-40

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle Abortion Access Coalition (TAAC) displayed two banners on two highway overpasses on Friday to combat disinformation about abortion access in North Carolina following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. One banner is on a pedestrian bridge over I-440 in...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

19-year-old inmate graduates from Hillside High School while in jail

While most high schools in Durham had their graduations in the last couple of weeks, one special ceremony took place Thursday morning in the Durham County Detention Facility. Teresa Sisco works as Durham Public Schools’ hospital homebound teacher. She also works with students in the detention facility. Sisco said school gives students something to focus on.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX8 News

North Carolina’s Medicaid expansion talks take on some key changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Winston-Salem) convened the House Health Committee on Thursday to consider Medicaid expansion in a way that he said in the meeting would help rural health care. That had been Lambeth’s plan last year, when he helped author a bill that the Senate ultimately passed with some […]
RALEIGH, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Employees retire from southern Wayne schools

More than 20 Wayne County Public Schools employees recently announced their retirement from seven southern Wayne County schools. Those employees were recognized during a retirement ceremony held at Lane Tree Conference Center. District leaders took time to thank the retirees for their contributions to public education. “Each of our employees...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

UNC System's five HBCUs offering free summer session classes for students

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — This summer the University of North Carolina System is providing an amazing opportunity for five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that fall under their umbrella. Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University and Winston-Salem State...
COLLEGES
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
521
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy