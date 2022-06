Nate Diaz has responded to UFC president Dana White noting that he’s only won one fight in the last five or six years. As time goes on, it seems less and less likely that Nate Diaz will actually fight again for the UFC. The back and forth between the two parties has been well documented and as we look ahead to the future, it’s difficult to see any kind of definitive resolution taking place.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO