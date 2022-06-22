ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Crestview Local Board of Education seeking new board member

By Staff Report
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago

The Crestview Local Board of Education is seeking applicants to fill the unexpired term of board member Jamie McGraw, who resigned June 20 for personal reasons, according to a news release from Crestview Local Schools.

The newly appointed member will serve until Dec. 31, 2023. If the appointed member desires to continue serving, he or she must run in the next general election.

Those interested in serving on the Crestview Local Board of Education must be a resident of the Crestview Local School District, be 18 years of age or older and demonstrate a desire to serve the school district and a concern for the educational program. The letter of interest should include your vision for the school district and those qualities and abilities you would bring to the position.

Applicants can submit application and letter of interest along with a resume to:

Mr. Jim Grubbs, Superintendent

Crestview Local Board of Education Office

1575 State Route 96, Ashland, Ohio 44805.

All applications and letters must be received in the Board office by 3 p.m. July 6.

If you have any questions, please contact Grubbs at 419-895-1700, extension 17000.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Crestview Local Board of Education seeking new board member

The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

