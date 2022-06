In a press conference Tuesday, District Attorney George Gascón offered a stern rebuttal to growing criticism of his office's handling of the man who killed two El Monte Police officers last week."I want to express my deepest condolences to both the Paredes and Santana families," said Gascón. Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana responded to a stabbing call at the Siesta motel a week ago. When they arrived, 35-year-old Justin Flores ambushed them with a hail of gunfire, killing the pair. Flores had a long criminal record and was also on probation at the time of the shootout. Critics of Gascón...

EL MONTE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO