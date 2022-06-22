ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Jackson County woman killed in head-on crash

By Wells Foster
 2 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Norvell Township woman is dead after a car crash in Jackson County.

Around 3:46 p.m. on June 21, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies and other officials responded to reports of a crash on Wamplers Lake Road in Norvell Township.

According to first responders, the victim, 64-year-old Diane Sasinowski of Norvell Township, was traveling east when her car crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, crashing head-on into another car.

Sasinowski was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health by ambulance, where she later passed away from her injuries.

The other victim, a Washtenaw County resident, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies believe that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the incident.

The crash is under investigation.

Man Suffers Minor Injuries in Macon Road Rollover Crash

A man who crashed into a ditch on Macon Road escaped a vehicle fire and serious injury early in the morning June 22. According to Saline Area Fire Department Lt. Brandon Sears, the man was driving on Macon Road when he swerved to avoid a family of racoons on the road. He lost control of his Chevy sedan and rolled over into a deep ditch. Lt. Sears said the vehicle caught fire. The driver was able to squeeze out of the vehicle and suffered a few minor injuries.
Pittsfield Police Investigate Death of Saline Woman Found in Roadway

Pittsfield Township police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old Saline woman. On June 17, just after 10:30 p.m., Pittsfield Township police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Maple and Ellsworth roads. Michelle Young, 58, of Saline, was found injured in the roadway and was later pronounced dead at the University of Michigan Hospital, according to Pittsfield Police.
Inmate accused of murdering another inmate inside Michigan prison

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An inmate is facing charges after police say he murdered another inmate inside a Michigan prison last month. Elrick Cooper, 54, was arraigned on a second-degree murder charged Wednesday. Police said he killed an inmate inside the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township. He...
Mother of 3 killed in head-on double fatal crash on I-94

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A horrific crash involving three vehicles on I-94 near Beech Daly took the lives of two people Tuesday morning. Antonia Brown is coming to terms with the loss of her daughter in that crash. "I don’t believe this, it’s still so unreal to me," she...
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Dixie Highway in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say one person is dead after their motorcycle went off the road on Dixie Highway. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday on Dixie Hwy. near Grange Hall Rd. in Groveland Township. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. Police believe alcohol...
