Jackson County woman killed in head-on crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Norvell Township woman is dead after a car crash in Jackson County.
Around 3:46 p.m. on June 21, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies and other officials responded to reports of a crash on Wamplers Lake Road in Norvell Township.
According to first responders, the victim, 64-year-old Diane Sasinowski of Norvell Township, was traveling east when her car crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, crashing head-on into another car.
Sasinowski was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health by ambulance, where she later passed away from her injuries.
The other victim, a Washtenaw County resident, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Deputies believe that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the incident.
The crash is under investigation.
