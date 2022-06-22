ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYS Department of Labor releases May unemployment rates

By Pat Giblin
 2 days ago

Albany, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The New York State Department of Labor released its preliminary local area unemployment rates today for the month of May.

According to the release, Binghamton’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.8% in May 2021, to 3.2% in May of this year.

In the month of May, Broome County’s unemployment rate stood at 3.3% while Chenango and Tioga Counties stood at 2.8% and 2.7%.

According to the Department of Labor, the unemployment rate’s rely in part on the results of the Current Population Survey, which contacts approximately 3,100 households in New York State each month.

