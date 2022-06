A man in his 20s was shot and killed in Hollywood Wednesday evening after getting into a dispute with another man. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department were called at around 7 p.m. to Selma and Argyle avenues south of the W Hollywood hotel where they learned a man had been shot after arguing with a suspect, an LAPD spokesman said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO