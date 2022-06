One of the largest employers in Cedar Rapids has announced another round of layoffs that will take effect this August. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Transamerica is set to eliminate some 40 positions. The insurance and investment services company filed a WARN with Iowa Workforce Development. A WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, is required by Iowa law. It is required to be filed 60 days prior to a plant closing or mass layoff. The Gazette reports that this round of layoffs at Transamerica will be final as of August 15th.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO