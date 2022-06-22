ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Lightyear becomes a PS1 game in this incredible video

By Fiona Underhill
thedigitalfix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFear not – the trailer for a theoretical PlayStation One videogame, based on the movie about Buzz Lightyear, that Andy saw in 1995, leading him to want the tie-in toy – is finally here! 3D artist Hoolopee has transformed the Lightyear trailer into an authentically retro-looking pixelly PS1 game – and...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

This 'Zelda: Ocarina Of Time' Remake Has Unreal Water Physics

Chances are, if you’re a fan of The Legend of Zelda, you’ll have at some point come across YouTuber CryZENx’s mind-blowingly beautiful remake of the iconic Ocarina of Time. The remake has been an ongoing project on CryZENx’s channel for years now, and no matter how many new videos of it are posted, fans are always in awe of just how gorgeous this almost 24-year-old title can look, if given the right ingredients.
VIDEO GAMES
AOL Corp

'Barbarian' trailer is a holiday rental nightmare

Rental-based horrors – especially ones that involve double-bookings – appear to be all the rage at the moment. Continuing the trend is Zach Cregger's Barbarian, a story in which a young woman (Georgina Campbell) arrives at her AirBnb only to discover a strange man (Bill Skarsgård, minus the clown makeup) already renting the property. With nowhere else to go, she accepts his offer to crash for the night.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch all the Toy Story movies (including Lightyear)

Has Lightyear got you wondering how to watch all the Toy Story movies? Well, we’ve got you covered. We’ve got an overview that will let you know where you can watch each and every one of the Toy Story movies. You’ll be taking a stroll through Pixar movie memory lane in no time.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzz Lightyear#Disney Pixar#Robot#Video Game#Toy Story#Sox#Rotte
IGN

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Official Steam Launch Trailer

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is now available on Steam. Check out the new launch trailer. Embark on an adventure full of wonder, whimsy, and weaponry in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Step into a chaotic fantasy world teeming with bullets, broadswords, and magic.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Mark Hamill Breaks Silence on Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 2 'Cameo'

It's pretty safe to say that Obi-Wan Kenobi has swept the entire Star Wars fandom off its feet and quite frankly, the first three entries of the Ewan McGregor-led series have been nothing short of outstanding. Over the last two weeks, fans have been dissecting episodes 1, 2, and 3...
MOVIES
IGN

Boyfriend Dungeon - Secret Weapons DLC Trailer

Roguelite weapon-dating simulator Boyfriend Dungeon is getting DLC this summer. The Secret Weapons update adds a new dungeon and three new characters, one of which is designed by Ikumi Nakamura (who's previously worked on Ghostwire: Tokyo and The Evil Within).
VIDEO GAMES
Vogue

Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Best Stage Look Yet

Dua Lipa has served many killer fashion moments on her world tour, both on and off the stage. Custom catsuits from Mugler and Balenciaga, plus a John Galliano-era Dior look – sourced by London-based vintage specialist Christelle McCracken of My Runway Archive – have been her core performance looks. But for a recent Spotify concert held in Cannes, Dua swapped her slinky all-in-ones for a bespoke look by Coperni.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pixar
thedigitalfix.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 could happen if Star Wars fans “want more”

Could we get Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2? According to Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, there aren’t plans for more of the sci-fi series, but if Star Wars fans want it, then anything can be considered. “For this one, we really did conceive it to be a limited series. It...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Why Stan Lee disliked The Amazing Spider-Man TV series

You may be surprised to learn that Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland are not the only actors to play live-action versions of Spider-Man. There was also Nicholas Hammond – who played the character on television during the 1970s – and he was a little miffed not to be asked to join the Spidey party in No Way Home. One person who was not a fan of the short-lived 70s TV show was Stan Lee himself.
TV SERIES
IGN

“I’ll Put Myself” – Chris Hemsworth Wants to Be in Deadpool 3 Just to Force Off Any Hugh Jackman Wolverine Cameos

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will soon reprise his role as the Norse God of Thunder in the fourth film of Marvel's Thor franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character made its live-action in 2011's Thor before becoming part of iconic Marvel teams such as The Avengers. Hemsworth is the currently the longest-serving actor in the MCU. However, he doesn't hold the record of playing a superhero character for the most amount of years, as that title goes to his Aussie brother in Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
Polygon

No Man’s Sky coming to Nintendo Switch in October

Hello Games is bringing its procedurally generated spacefaring adventure No Man’s Sky to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 7, both digitally and physically, the developer announced Thursday. The Switch version will pack in No Man’s Sky’s expansive universe and more than six years of updates as part of the package.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Really Blew the Ending

The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show's biggest problem was its own existence, but it handled that problem brilliantly -- right up until the ending. I had a blast seeing grizzled Ewan McGregor take on terrifying Darth Vader in a pacy, action-packed Star Wars series, but in the episode 6 finale the whole thing just fizzled out.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Finale Duel Completes a Deeper Star Wars Story Arc About Vader's Helmet

Lucasfilm released the final episode of their Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on Disney+ earlier today, and some of the moments are pure glee. The series tied up all of their loose ends while adding something very special to Star Wars lore. During the episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi has his second face-off with Darth Vader and after a tough battle he defeated Anakin Skywalker in a duel yet again. By the end of the battle, Darth Vader lost half of his mask and a fan noticed a very meaningful trend.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Lilo and Stitch director found Frozen praise “frustrating”

Way back in the 2000s, the Disney movie Lilo and Stitch stole the hearts of audiences the world over with its loveable depiction of found family in little Lilo and her illegal experiment turned pet, Stitch. The concept of family was at the core of that animated movie, and it’s also central to the more recent hit Frozen, which has left the Lilo and Stitch director a little frustrated.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Star Wars releasing Darth Vader helmet light for Obi-Wan

Disney has announced a Darth Vader helmet light just in time for the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Star Wars fans can now place pre-orders for the Darth Vader Light with Sound, courtesy of Zavvi for £22.99 ahead of a July 31, 2022 release date. This battery-powered light is shaped...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Sea Beast review – feisty stowaway hunts monsters in lavish fantasy epic

With its subscription revenue waning, streaming service Netflix recently cut scores of jobs within its animation department. That spelled curtains for a number of kid-oriented works, including Meghan’s in-development series Pearl which was to feature a young girl learning life lessons from inspiring female historical figures. But luckily for fans of girl-positive cartooning, this fantasy epic about Maisie Brumble, a young British girl of colour (voiced by Zaris-Angel Hator), who stows away on a ship to find adventure hunting sea beasts, must have been too far along the production line to get the axe. Sporting the kind of lavish detail and splashy effects (water shots are notoriously expensive) that drains the budget in animation, this visually sumptuous work is impressive enough to raise hopes that Netflix won’t give up entirely on cartoons.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy