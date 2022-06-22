Lightyear becomes a PS1 game in this incredible video

Chances are, if you’re a fan of The Legend of Zelda, you’ll have at some point come across YouTuber CryZENx’s mind-blowingly beautiful remake of the iconic Ocarina of Time. The remake has been an ongoing project on CryZENx’s channel for years now, and no matter how many new videos of it are posted, fans are always in awe of just how gorgeous this almost 24-year-old title can look, if given the right ingredients.

