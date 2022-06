Abortion rights in Michigan are now in question after today's Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade.Abortion is legal for now due to an injunction against the state's long-dormant 1931 abortion ban.Why it matters: Michigan is among several states with pre-Roe abortion bans still on the books, per Axios' Oriana Gonzalez.And the number of statewide abortions has increased in recent years.Details: Under the 1931 law, most abortions are illegal and punishable by up to four years in prison. There are no exceptions for rape or incest, only to preserve the mother's life. Roe superseded the law, but it never...

