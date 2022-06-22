ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Report: Oregonians’ household bills are higher than average, here’s by how much

By Gabby Urenda
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dM1jj_0gIr3cGo00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A report is breaking down how much Oregonians spend on household bills, including people living in the Rose City.

According to doxo’s 2022 State by State Bill Pay Market report , Oregon is the #14 most expensive state for household bills. Residents of Oregon, on average, spend $2,070 per month on the 10 most common household bills.

Report: This Oregon city is one of the best-run cities in America

This is 3.4% higher than the national average of $2,003.

As for Portland, it was named the #8 most expensive city in Oregon for household bills. Portlanders pay $2,424 per month on the ten most common household bills, said the report.

That’s both higher than the state and national average.

The report listed Gresham as the most expensive city in Oregon for household bills with an average of $2,895.

Portland bans fireworks ahead of July 4

As for a breakdown of cost, the report said Oregonians spend $1,481 on an average monthly mortgage bill and $1,113 on rent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
The Oregonian

See how Oregon marriages rates continue to decline

“Marriage,” a character in a movie once said. “Marriage is what brings us together today.”. But, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that is true for an increasingly smaller percentage of Oregon’s population. But, it turns out, maybe that’s a good thing...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Oregonians#Portlanders#Nexstar Media Inc
q13fox.com

Summer arrives in Pacific Northwest with first heat wave of season

WASHINGTON - Summer will finally make an appearance in the Pacific Northwest this weekend after an unusually cool and wet spring, but it's not all good news as temperatures are expected to reach dangerously hot levels. Heat Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service from western Washington into...
SEATTLE, WA
philomathnews.com

Oregon starts sending $600 checks to low-income workers

More than 236,000 Oregon families will each start receiving a $600 payment this week under a new state law that aimed to aid low-income workers. Direct deposits or paper checks are going to people who lived in Oregon for the last six months of 2020 and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, a tax break for low-income workers, on their 2020 taxes. Single people who claimed the credit earned less than $16,000, while married couples with three or more children earned less than $57,000.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
opb.org

Oregon wastewater data shows far more people have COVID than is apparent through testing

Last month, a new COVID-19 variant from the omicron family spread across Oregon, causing a seventh wave of infections. On paper, this seventh wave hasn’t looked particularly impressive, peaking in late May at about 1,500 new cases reported per day. But data from sewage samples collected at wastewater treatment plants across the state suggests that the BA2 omicron variant is silently causing far more infections than are showing up in state testing tallies.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

New program will install 15,000 AC units across Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a year since Portland’s record-breaking heat wave that killed 96 people state-wide. The heat wave prompted a new program called the Heat Response Program, created by the Portland Clean Energy Fund, to help those most vulnerable to heat in the future. PCEF...
PORTLAND, OR
uoregon.edu

To beat the summer heat, passive cooling really works

Opening the windows at night and pulling down shades during the sunniest part of the afternoon can keep homes from becoming dangerously hot during extreme heat waves. New research from the UO measures just how big of an impact these passive cooling strategies can have, especially in the Pacific Northwest.
EUGENE, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy