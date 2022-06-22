ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Beaver; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Columbiana County in east central Ohio Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Southwestern Lawrence County in western Pennsylvania * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 342 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Palestine, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Monaca, East Palestine, Economy, Ambridge, New Brighton, Beaver, Calcutta, Baden, Rochester, and Ohioville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Athens, Belmont, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Athens; Belmont; Gallia; Guernsey; Harrison; Jackson; Jefferson; Meigs; Monroe; Morgan; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Vinton; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 402 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATHENS BELMONT GALLIA GUERNSEY HARRISON JACKSON JEFFERSON MEIGS MONROE MORGAN MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY VINTON WASHINGTON
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Butler The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Southwestern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Northeastern Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 325 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Economy, or near Cranberry, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Ross Township, McCandless Township, Cranberry, Franklin Park, Shaler Township, Hampton Township, Economy, O`hara Township, Bellevue, and Wexford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barbour, Braxton, Brooke, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Brooke; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Marion; Marshall; Mason; Monongalia; Ohio; Pleasants; Pocahontas; Preston; Randolph; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tucker; Tyler; Upshur; Webster; Wetzel; Wirt; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 402 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBOUR BRAXTON BROOKE CALHOUN DODDRIDGE GILMER HANCOCK HARRISON JACKSON LEWIS MARION MARSHALL MASON MONONGALIA OHIO PLEASANTS POCAHONTAS PRESTON RANDOLPH RITCHIE ROANE TAYLOR TUCKER TYLER UPSHUR WEBSTER WETZEL WIRT WOOD
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WTRF

One person dead in commercial vehicle crash in Jefferson County

UPDATE: JUNE 23, 2022, 9:27 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol released additional information about the fatal accident that happened Thursday afternoon in Jefferson County. A commercial dump truck was traveling northeast on County Road 54 when it veered off the right side of the road. It then overturned, hitting a guardrail and a tree.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

ODOT: Upcoming Route 250 Project to Impact Tappan Lake Visitors

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a road closure that will impact those of you who like the summertime recreational opportunities at Tappan Lake Park. Route 250 will close just after the July 4th weekend from Route 800 near Dennison to Route 151 just across the Harrison County line.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WTOV 9

Road Trippin' at Austin Lake

Are you looking at your vacation this summer and wondering how you're going to combat inflation and high gas prices?. The answer could be Austin Lake in Jefferson County off Route 152 north of Richmond. Austin Lake truly has something for every member of the family, from inflatables and the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Two people are in custody following a traffic stop by Guernsey County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday evening. Deputies reportedly observed a defect on a vehicle traveling East bound on I-70 near State Route 209. A traffic stop was conducted and while speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, the deputy noted several indicators of suspected drug activity.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio Adds More Land to Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has announced the purchase of an additional 6,898 acres at Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area in southeast Ohio. The acquisition brings the total acreage of Ohio’s largest wildlife area to over 54,000 acres of public land for hunting, fishing, trapping, birding, and outdoor recreation.
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Upcoming July Fireworks Schedule

July 1 – St. Clairsville – starting at dusk at the Amphitheater. July 2 – Seneca Lake Park starting at 10:00 p.m. July 2 – Barnesville – at Barnesville Memorial Park. July 3 – Newark starting at dusk at Martha Grace Reese Amphitheatre. July...
BYESVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine motorcyclist dies in traffic accident

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Columbiana County that claimed the life of an East Palestine man. Troopers say 21-year-old Cameron Boots died when his motorcycle struck a van that was pulling into a driveway off Route 165 in Unity Township shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
EAST PALESTINE, OH

