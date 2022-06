Effective: 2022-06-22 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Clermont; Clinton; Fayette; Hamilton; Highland; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 403 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN CLERMONT CLINTON FAYETTE HAMILTON HIGHLAND PICKAWAY PIKE ROSS SCIOTO WARREN

ADAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO